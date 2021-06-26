Film critic Kathi Mahesh severely injured in car accident in Nellore

Nelloreâ€™s Medicover Hospitals, where he is admitted, said that Kathi Maheshâ€™s condition is critical, as he was brought in with serious head and eye injuries.

Kathi Mahesh, the noted film critic, met with a grievous car accident in Andhra Pradesh late on Friday, June 25. He was travelling on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway in Kodavalur Mandal in Nellore district. Soon after the accident, Mahesh was admitted to Nelloreâ€™s Medicover Hospitals with severe head and eye injuries (sub arachnoid haemorrhage with orbital leak) and multiple facial wounds at 4.41 am. He was shifted to the ICU, the hospital said.

As per pictures of the incident that have surfaced, the Innova car in which Kathi Mahesh was travelling collided with the rear end of a truck. Reportedly, the driver of the vehicle, who is now in a stable condition, had informed police patrols about the accident. Medicover Hospitals said that Maheshâ€™s health is critical, and that his family members are on their way to the hospital after being informed about the accident. Sources told TNM that Maheshâ€™s family hopes to bring him to Hyderabad for treatment. However, as of now, they hope that his health stabilises.

Kathi Mahesh is a native of Chittoor district and shot to fame through his critical movie reviews. Mahesh has also made his appearance in the second season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, where Jr NTR was the host. He has also appeared in other television shows and Telugu movies such as Kiss Kiss bang Bang and Kobbari Matta.

Earlier in 2018, Kathi Mahesh was banned from the city of Hyderabad for a period of six months for causing 'unrest' with his 'controversial' remarks on Rama and Sita from the Ramayana in a regional news channel. The Telangana police invoked the Telangana Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act,1980 against the film critic, due to which he was barred from entering the city for six months. The move was criticised by several activists as going against free speech.

