Andhra opposes Draft Ports Bill 2021, says it goes against Constitution

The Andhra government said that the proposed Bill goes against the state's interests, the federal spirit of the country and the Constitution.

Andhra Pradesh has opposed the Draft Indian Ports Bill, 2021, at the 18th meeting of the maritime development council that was held virtually on Thursday. Conveying the state's reservations over the proposed Bill to Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure and Investments Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the state government would revert in a month, after studying the Draft Bill. Speaking to the media later, Goutham said that the proposal to bring management of minor ports under the purview of the Union government, goes against the states' interests, the federal spirit of the country and the Constitution.

"We have not yet studied the (draft) Bill. We have sought one month of time to study the Bill and present our views but we told him that they cannot take away our rights," said Goutham, at the end of the virtual Maritime State Development Council meeting. Goutham said that the state would set up an expert committee to study the Draft Bill. "If necessary we will join hands with other coastal states to protect our interests," he added.

The main allegation against the new draft Indian Ports Bill 2021 is that it will strip off the powers guaranteed to states under the Indian Ports Act 1908 as per which the states are entitled to plan, develop, regulate and control minor ports. The Bill apparently proposes to accord those powers to the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC).

At Thursday's meeting, neighbouring Tamil Nadu also opposed the draft Bill. "I wish to clearly state that provisions of the Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021 have long term policy implications for coastal states and the subject is of utmost importance. Under the provisions of the Indian Ports Act, 1908, the minor ports in the country have developed well. The draft Bill totally dilutes this good system," Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Veluminister said at the virtual meet.

Expressing Tamil Nadu's opposition to the move to 'dilute' the powers of the state government and converting MSDC into a regulatory body, Velu said, "I would like to request that the present system with regard to the powers of the state governments in matters of minor ports should not be disturbed in any manner."

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged his counterparts in eight coastal states and the Union Territory of Puducherry to oppose the Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021 proposed by the Union government. MK Stalin in a letter to his eight counterparts raised that if the Bill is passed it will dilute the powers that were vested with the state government and prevent market access to the states.

With IANS and PTI inputs