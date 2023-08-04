TNM visited three blocks of the Jains Westminister’s apartments to understand the occurrences and realised that the residents were literally walking on eggshells since June 2021, when the first such incident was reported.

“Cracks began to appear in June 2021 and I was very wary. I had warned my wife from sitting in the living room and as a measure of caution, I had not even removed the packaging of a new TV that I had purchased then. On June 18, 2021, the concrete along with iron rods from the ceiling collapsed onto my living room,” Dr Vembar, a resident of Block-A told TNM. He further said that since it was the first such occurrence, Jain Housing and Constructions repaired the ceiling at their cost over many months. Within days after the first occurrence, another ceiling collapsed in an adjacent block but the builder has not completed repairs to date, Dr Vembar added.

When TNM spoke with Kumar, secretary of the Jains Westminster Owners Association, he said the builder had not responded to subsequent reports of such events and had not extended any support to initiate repair. The apartment’s association members in 2022 collected funds close to Rs 5 crore to restore the building which houses nearly 500 families.



Repair works being carried out by workers who were hired by the Association.

With the funds collected so far, repair works were initiated in Block A and B. More than 30 scaffolds have been supporting the repair works that have begun in the basement since the pillars and beams that support the 17 floors have huge cracks. Scaffolds were also spotted inside the apartment. Since July, the corridor on the fourth floor has been supported by scaffolds fixed on the third floor in Block A. When TNM asked about the delay in repairing this corridor, AR Sridhar, a resident, said that the apartment’s association is running out of funds. “Initially we had collected Rs 5 crore from the residents. We strengthened the beams and pillars on the ground floors. But, now we don’t have enough money to repair some corridors nor the individual flat in the tenement,” Kumar corroborated.



A Block’s third floor’s ceiling supported by scaffolds due to lack of funds to undertake repair works

The Madras High Court in September 2022 restricted the builders from allowing the sale of unsold apartments due to poor quality of construction. At present, there are more than 100 flats unsold and ill-maintained by the builder. When TNM visited, several of these unused flats were unlocked. Residents allege that the windows and the doors to balconies remain open, inundating the flats with water during monsoons causing water seepages in the houses on the floor below them and weakening the structure.

Several residents said that they are constantly expecting the worst. Senior citizen and resident Vishalakshi revealed that she has a suitcase in her house, packed and ready. “It has five dresses for me and my husband, some jewels and cash. If an untoward event is to happen, we are prepared to just pick it up and run away,” she remarked.

Virugambakkam Assembly constituency DMK MLA Prabhakara Raja and Ravi Shankar, DMK Councillor of ward number 129 - where the apartment is located - met the residents on August 3. They inspected the damages caused by the structural design failure. Prabhakara Raja told TNM that the government would take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the residents. "We will discuss with Sandeep Mehta, who is the Managing Director (MD) of the Jain Housing and Constructions, to address the matter and arrest the issue," he said, adding that he further informed Natarajan, Chief Engineer, Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, who has visited the apartments for an assessment. The report will be submitted to Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).



MLA Prahakara Raja and Councillor Ravi Shankar addressing the concerns of the owners on Thursday, August 3.