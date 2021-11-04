In a tragic incident at Kottakuppam village near Puducherry on Thursday, November 4, a man and his seven-year-old son were charred to death after two bags of firecrackers they were carrying on a bike burst into flames. Two other passers-by who were in close proximity to the bike also sustained serious injuries, the police said.

Kalainesan (32) is a resident of Ariyankuppam town in Puducherry. Kalainesan, after visiting his wife in an adjacent village, had taken his son along to purchase firecrackers, said police.

Kalainesan and his son Pradeesh (7) are said to have purchased two gunny bags of firecrackers and were riding towards Puducherry. As the father-son duo were riding near Kottakuppam located in Villupuram district, the firecrackers burst into flames, killing both of them on the spot. Two other people, identified as Sharfuddin and Ganeshan, who were riding on a two-wheeler were severely injured.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry.

As the incident happened in Puducherry-Villupuram border, the police personnel of both regions inspected the spot. Also, Villupuram Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha inspected the spot and has initiated an inquiry into the kind of firecrackers purchased by Kalainesan.

In another Deepavali related incident, three men allegedly died after consuming alcohol on Wednesday night in Coimbatore district.

Parthiban (31), Sakthivel (60) and Muruganantham (55) were from Pappanaickenpalayam of Coimbatore district. Parthiban and Sakthivel were working as painters and Muruganantham was working as a cook. On Wednesday evening, the trio decided to drink to celebrate Deepavali, said police.

The police said, “At around 6.30 pm, the trio bought wine and sat in a dilapidated building opposite Pattattarasiyamman Temple on Arunthathiyar Road.” Through initial investigation it is found that Sakthivel and Muruganantham died near Bharathiar Road, while Parthiban who left home after drinking was found dead at his residence.