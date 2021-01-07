Fashion designer Satya Paul: The man who reinvented sarees no more

Satya Paul breathed his last in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

news Death

Indian fashion designer Satya Paul passed away on Wednesday at Coimbatore at the Isha Yoga Centre. He was 79. In December, Satya Paul had suffered a stroke. He was recovering in a hospital, and later brought to the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Known for his indigenous prints, Satya Paul founded his eponymous label in 1985. Over the years, his clothing became a name to reckon with. Satya Paul sarees, with its vivid colour palette and innovative designs, were a must-have fashion statement for many women in India and around the globe. Some young women identified him as the “fancy designer man”.

Puneet Nanda, Satya Paul’s son, shared on Facebook that the fashion designer had suffered a stroke on December 2. His post read, "He had a stroke on December 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with removed, so he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master.”

Throwing light on the spiritual journey of his father, Nanda recollected his father as a seeker. The post read, "Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the 70’s his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J. Krishnamurty, later he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with.”

Jaggi Vasudev took to Twitter to express his condolences.

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

READ: Indian flag waved in the middle of mob at the attack on US Capitol building