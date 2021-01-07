Indian flag waved in the middle of mob at the attack on US Capitol building

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday, opposing Joe Biden’s win in the presidential elections.

News of thousands of Donald Trump supporters storming the United States Capitol building in opposition to Joe Biden’s democratic win in the US presidential election has shaken up people across the world. In what is being called an assault on American democracy, the protesters clashed with the state police who were outnumbered by the maskless mob.

The House, Senate and the entire Capitol went under lockdown to handle the situation, videos of which showed alarming scenes unfolding. Some of the videos also showed the Indian flag at the protest. Among cries of “We want Trump!”, the Indian tricolour can be seen flying amid the mob as well.

Why were Indian nationalists raising the Indian flag at the #TrumpInsurrection? pic.twitter.com/QOnOcr2idW — Pieter Friedrich (@FriedrichPieter) January 7, 2021

Dozens have forced their way to the top. More coming up the steps. Police are trying to bolster their numbers through the west doors but someone with a fire extinguisher is dousing them from above. The crowd only keeps cheering. pic.twitter.com/WA526jTBGo January 6, 2021

Incidentally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted against the rioting and violence in Washington. “Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests,” he wrote.

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

Commenting on the presence of the Indian flag at the attack, people pointed out on social media that the mob that stormed the Capitol while members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying electoral college votes also included Indian-American supporters of Trump.

Lest you think this was an all-white mob, there are Indian-American supporters of the president who took part — like my source Hemant, a businessman from Iselin, New Jersey. He sounded ecstatic about today’s events. pic.twitter.com/kQETsVzBNo — Arun Venugopal (@arunNYC) January 6, 2021

A moron carrying an Indian flag. #dimwits of the world unite. https://t.co/DDZWHR9jVN — Menaka Guruswamy (@MenakaGuruswamy) January 7, 2021

One Twitter user, a historian, pointed out the contrast between seeing the Indian flag at a protest against a democratic election outcome with how India had defied saluting Adolf Hitler during the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

“The Indian Olympian contingent was one of only two teams to not raise their arm (Nazi Salute) as they marched past Adolf Hitler during the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Defiance. Today the Indian Flag was there along with Confederate & White supremacists flags in #CapitolHill. Shameful,” he said. Where India was a part of the Non-Aligned Movement, it was shameful that today the Indian flag was spotted aligning with “supremacists, neo-colonisers and fascists,” another Twitter user said.

The defiance of the Indian Olympians in 1936 even shocked Britain, who gave the Nazi salute to Hitler.



India was the biggest member of NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) and the entire world-respected it. The Indian Tricolor was the symbol of NAM.



What a fall!!!! — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) January 7, 2021

7 lakh Roma Gypsies were killed by Nazis during World War 2. The Roma gypsies migrated from India and were of Indian origin.



The Nazis had a race theory and Brown Indians were subhumans, just like the Slavs & Jews. If you still want to support White supremacists, go ahead. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) January 7, 2021

The Roma Gypsy genocide or the Romani Holocaust is known as the Porajmos.



Do a search about it and be prepare to get shocked. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) January 7, 2021

earlier the indian flag was recognised with non-alignment. today it is finding its place among white supremacists, neo-colonisers and fascists from all around the world in full support and protection of america's imperialist world order. pic.twitter.com/cBWtN3XvIO — (@dialecticsoupy) January 7, 2021

Many others questioned why there was an Indian flag was seen among the mob, and that it was “shameful”.

Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in... pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021

The only other flag that can be seen with the rioters is the Indian flag.



What an absolute shame. pic.twitter.com/lHODoN6aQM — Ashlin Mathew (@ashlinpmathew) January 7, 2021

Whoever is waving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Don’t use our tricolour to participate in such violent & criminal acts in another country. pic.twitter.com/CuBMkq9Siu — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 7, 2021

Why do I see our Indian flag too in this crowd supporting vandalism? Who is this person holding Indian flag! As an Indian I feel embarrassed on seeing this. We are not a part of this please https://t.co/oyT4UgTVNw — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) January 7, 2021

Dear random Indian dude waving Indian flag at the #CapitolRiots

Every large crowd IS NOT A CRICKET MATCH! January 7, 2021

What moron was waving the Indian flag there????? I’m all for national pride but this is ridiculous! https://t.co/1ujomHuE5j — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) January 7, 2021

Shamefully there's some Indian American waving the Indian flag at the fascist coup attempt in the USA. Will @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @SandhuTaranjitS object to the misuse of India's national flag in a white supremacist coup? Or is it Modi & MAGA Bhakts bhai bhai? https://t.co/WYcbHwNanm — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 7, 2021

