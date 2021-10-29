Fans share clips from Power Star Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s last public appearance

Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s last public appearance was on October 26 at an event for his brother, Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s upcoming Kannada movie â€˜Bhajarangi 2â€™.

Flix Death

Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, October 29, after suffering a massive heart attack at the age of 46. Fondly known as â€˜Power Starâ€™ among his fans, the news about the actorâ€™s hospitalisation and death left many distressed. Hundreds of fans assembled outside his residence and the hospital. Following the announcement of his death, condolences poured in from fans and colleagues from the film fraternity, as well as sports personalities and politicians.

From movie clips to Puneethâ€™s workout videos, fans shared their cherished memories of the actor on social media as they condoled his untimely demise. Videos and images of Puneeth from his last public appearance have also gone viral. Puneeth was reportedly last seen publicly on October 26 at the pre-release event for his brother, actor Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s Kannada movie Bhajarangi 2, which was to hit the theatres on Friday.

In a video from the star-studded event shared by the filmâ€™s production house, Puneeth was seen sharing the stage with KGF-fame actor Yash. The latter took the opportunity to speak about Puneethâ€™s contribution to cinema and how he was an inspiration to many actors. Heaping praise on Puneeth, Yash shared that he has been his fan from the time he was in school and has admired Puneethâ€™s dance clips as well as his high-octane bike and action sequences. Addressing the Sandalwood star as Appu, which was a nickname given by fans to Puneeth after his 2002 film Appu, Yash also said that Puneeth guided the other actors.

Puneeth was also seen speaking at the event where he shared that he was a fan of Shivanna (his older brother). The late actor was also seen shaking a leg to the hook line from the filmâ€™s title song â€˜Bhajare Bhajare Bhajarangiâ€™ with Yash and Shiva Rajkumar.

The youngest son of Kannada cinema legend Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth had a huge fan-following in Karnataka. On the professional front, he was working on a psychological thriller drama titled, Dvitva.

Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters.

Watch video of Bhajarangi 2â€™s prerelease event: