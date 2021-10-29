'Shocking, devastating': Condolences pour in after Puneeth Rajkumar passes away

The actor suffered a massive heart attack on Friday morning while working out at the gym.

news Death

Condolences poured in for ‘power star’ Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital on Friday, October 29, following a heart attack. He was 46 years old. Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a heart attack on Friday morning while he was working out at the gym. He was rushed to Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru, and was availing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The doctors who had said that the actor’s health condition was “serious” when he was brought in.

Puneeth Rajkumar has been a public figure in Karnataka since the 1980s. His role as a child actor in Chalisida Modagalu (1983) and Bettada Hoovu (1985) are still remembered fondly. He later debuted as a lead actor in 2002 in the Kannada film Appu. Puneeth has acted in the lead role in over 30 films over two decades and his next film is a psychological thriller drama titled Dvita.

Many popular Kannada actors were spotted at the Vikram Hospital on Friday afternoon, including Puneeth’s brother and popular actor Shivarajkumar. Many others took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Actor and media personality Danish Sait wrote a heartfelt message on Puneeth’s passing and the late actor’s tremendous impact:

Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, “Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!” (sic)

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon.

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

Actor Nivin Pauly wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear this. Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar sir. Heartfelt condolences to the Family, Friends, and Fans.”

Deeply saddened to hear this. Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar sir.

Heartfelt condolences to the Family, Friends, and Fans.#GoneTooSoon #RIP pic.twitter.com/lsCfPFUvBa — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) October 29, 2021

Actor Radikaa shared a photo of them together and said, “Sometimes we don’t value the moment, till it’s gone #Appu #Puneethrajkumar #kannadafilmindustry cannot comprehend this at all.”

It aches beyond words could ever express. Puneeth #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/t3sSeOh52W — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) October 29, 2021

Tamil actor-politician Khushboo Sundar also expressed their disbelief at the young actor’s passing. “Appu, you cannot leave us so shattered. You are a gem I have known. I am not able to take this news. Don't go Appu.. come back..pls come back. Pls. #RIP #PuneethRajkumar” Khushboo wrote.

Appu, you cannot leave us so shattered. You are a gem I have known. I am not able to take this news. Don't go Appu.. come back..pls come back. Pls. #RIP #PuneethRajkumar — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 29, 2021

Tributes poured in for Puneeth from outside the film fraternity as well. Politicians like DK Shivakumar and Basavaraj Bommai were seen at Vikram Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing his condolences wrote, Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar. He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka.”

Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar.



He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/cpKiQ74IIf — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 29, 2021

Congress Leader DK Shivakumar also tweeted his condolences. “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of actor #PuneethRajkumar. Loved and adored by thousands, his legacy will live on through his work. My condolences to the family members and fans,” he wrote.

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of actor #PuneethRajkumar. Loved and adored by thousands, his legacy will live on through his work. My condolences to the family members and fans. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 29, 2021

Former cricketers Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad and Harbhajan Singh were among those who offered their tributes on Twitter.

Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I’ve met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021