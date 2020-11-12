Family of three shot dead in Chennai's Sowcarpet area

The deaths came to light on Wednesday after the daughter of the couple could not reach her parents on phone.

news Crime

A family of three in Chennai's Sowcarpet were found dead with bullet injuries on Wednesday night. The victims have been identified as 74-year-old Thalil Chand, 70-year-old Pushpa Bai and 40-year-old Shrishith, the couple's son. According to reports, Thalil Chand ran a finance firm and was shot down over a dispute. The police are investigating if a financial angle or a dispute with relatives, could be the cause for the suspected homicides.

The deaths came to light on Wednesday after Thalil Chand's daughter, who lives in the same area, tried to contact her parents on phone. When they did not answer, she grew worried and sent her husband to check on them, reports DT Next. On arriving at their residence, much to the horror of the son-in-law, he found all three members dead in the living room. While Thalil Chand had a bullet injury on his chin, while Pushpa Bhai was found with a wound on her forehead. Their son, according to the Times of India, had a bullet injury on his head. They were all allegedly shot at point-blank range.

Reports state that the coupleâ€™s son Shirshith was separated from his wife and had a pending divorce case in the court. Family members have reportedly alleged that his wife was demanding huge amounts as alimony and suspect that her relatives could be involved in the murder. They reportedly frequently quarrelled over their divorce settlement. The wife's brothers reportedly visited the Sowcarpet house often, demanding money.

The police have now formed special teams to trace the two brothers who are now the suspects in the case and have taken CCTV footage from nearby residences and shops to identify the assailants.

Forensic experts and sniffer dogs have already visited the spot for further investigation.