Family of Telangana man, who died of COVID-19 in Kerala, head home

The group of six people had taken a wrong train from Jaipur and reached Kerala instead of Hyderabad.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A family that had reached Kerala instead of Telangana because they took a wrong train by mistake, is now on the way back home after 22 days in the state. However, the group is missing one person – 68-year-old Anjeya who died in Kerala due to COVID-19.

The group of six had landed in Thiruvananthapuram on May 22. They were in Jaipur during the COVID-19 induced lockdown and mistakenly boarded the train from there to Thiruvananthapuram when the train services resumed, although they wanted to go to Hyderabad. They were housed at an institutional quarantine facility at Poojappura in the city when they landed.

Anjeya was tired from the time he arrived in the city and had breathing difficulty. His condition worsened on the morning of his May 28, following which he was shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead. His funeral was held following COVID-19 protocol at Juma Masjid, at Vallakkadavu in Thiruvananthapuram.

The other five people in the group, including Anjeya’s wife, son and relatives, tested negative. “They continued to live in the institutional quarantine facility after their swab results returned negative. We were awaiting the train service to Vijayawada to send them to their home state,” a health professional told TNM.

The state government arranged train tickets for the group. They left on Friday evening by train.

Read: Telangana man accidentally lands in Kerala after boarding wrong train, dies of COVID-19