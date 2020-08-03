Family members of Vizag crane crash victim die in road mishap on their way to funeral

Three persons were killed in an accident in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Sunday, while they were on their way to Visakhapatnam to attend the last rites of a relative who was killed in Saturdayâ€™s crane crash at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).

The car in which they were travelling, rammed into a stationary truck at Kanchili in Srikakulam district.

Nagamani (48), who was coming to Visakhapatnam for her son-in-law P Bhaskar Raoâ€™s funeral, died in the road accident along with her daughter-in-law Lavanya (23), and their driver Routu Dwaraka (23).

Police said the accident occurred when the car rammed into the stationary truck from behind.

Two of Nagamani's sons, and another daughter-in-law, were injured and initially shifted to a government hospital at Sompeta, and later to Srikakulam. The condition of one of her sons is stated to be critical.

The family had left from Kharagpur in West Bengal after learning that their son-in-law was killed in the crane crash at HSL.

Eleven people were crushed to death on Saturday when a giant crane came crashing down at HSL. Four regular employees of HSL and seven contract workers were among the deceased.

Bhaskar Rao (35) was working for Lead Engineers, which was one of the two firms hired by Greenfield company, to which HSL had outsourced the crane operations.

Meanwhile, two committees were constituted to probe the crane crash. While one committee was set up under the Director of Shipyard, another committee was constituted by the Department of Engineering, Andhra University. They have been asked to submit a detailed report on the crane crash within a week.

According to reports, the HSL management has said that the kin of the crash victims will receive an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh each. The decision was announced after talks held with state Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

With IANS inputs

