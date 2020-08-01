Video: Crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam, 9 dead

The heavy duty crane weighed 70 tonnes, police said.

A heavy duty crane weighing 70 tonnes collapsed on Saturday at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, killing at least nine persons. The incident took place at around 11.50 am when the staff were testing the crane’s loading capacity.

During the rescue operation, authorities recovered nine bodies and one injured person. The naval and shipyard authorities were engaged in the rescue operation. Initially, according to local reports, there were around 30 workers at the site. However, the police have denied this.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera.

The moment a heavy crane came crashing down caught on camera. Incident took place at the #Hindustan Shipyard in #Vishakapatnam in #AndhraPradesh. Around 6 people feared dead. Some also stuck underneath the mangled remains. pic.twitter.com/ZzWHv5Tujx — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) August 1, 2020

Speaking to TNM, Vizag Commissioner RP Meena said, “There were 10 people in the cabin of the crane. As it was a new crane, the testing was going on. Nine bodies have been recovered and one person is injured. The mangled remains need to be removed. As per the version of the workers, no more casualties are expected.”

The bodies were taken to St Ann’s JM Hospital.

Reacting to the incident, TDP president, Chandrababu Naidu said, “The news that 10 people were killed by a heavy crane at the Hindustan Shipyard came as a shock. It is said that there were up to 30 people at the site during the accident. I pray to God that they are all safe."

Earlier in 2018, a similar accident took place in Kakinada deep water port when the workers were repairing the offshore cranes which were damaged during the Pethai cyclone. In the incident, one person was killed and 10 others were reportedly injured.

This is a developing story