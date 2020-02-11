It was on Sunday, February 9, that four members of a family at Pullut, Kozhikkada near Kodungallur in Thrissur district were found dead at their house.

The deceased are Thaiparampath Vinod (44), his wife Rema (38), daughter Nayana (17) and son Neeraj (9). The bodies had started decomposing by the time the police, tipped by the local people, found them. The deaths are presumed to have happened on the night of February 6.

According to reports in Malayalam media, it was on February 6 that the neighbours last saw the members of the family. Newspapers delivered to their home Friday and subsequent days were found lying outside the house.

The police also found a note – which they believe is a suicide note -- on a table of the house. While the note was found on Sunday, the its contents came to light on Tuesday.

"Everyone is pardoned except the one who did the wrongdoing," the note says.

"The investigation has begun and it's in the preliminary phase right now. The suicide note is a brief one. It says that they have pardoned everyone but those who did the wrongdoing," an official of the Kodungallur police station told TNM.

The post-mortem was conducted on Monday and the funeral was also held on the same day. Apart from the note, what adds to the suspicion around the family’s deaths is that according to their relatives, they were not in any financial crisis also.

Vinod worked at a private firm, while Rema was working at a shop. While Nayana was in class 12, Neeraj was a class four student.