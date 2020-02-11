Arvind Kejriwal set to become Delhi CM again as leads show comfortable win for AAP

The BJP is set to increase their tally in 2015, when they had won 3 seats. Leads showed them ahead in 13 seats.

news Delhi Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to come back to power in Delhi as leads in the 2020 Delhi election results, as of 12.44 pm, showed the party leading in 57 seats out of the total 70 and looked set to comfortably cross the halfway mark of 36. The BJP is set to increase their tally in 2015, when they had won 3 seats, as leads showed them ahead in 13 seats. The Congress, is not likely to win any seats this time either.

As of 12.30 pm, AAP’s Manish Sisodia, who is the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister and AAP’s Atishi were both trailing from their seats of Patparganj and Kalkaji respectively.

In 2015, the AAP had routed other parties and bagged 67 seats while the BJP was reduced to mere three seats and the Congress had drawn a blank.

All exit polls had predicted a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. While some exit polls suggest that the BJP is likely to gain ground, it will not be enough. The BJP has been waiting to return to power for almost two decades.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday and is being held in multiple rounds, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said.

The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the BJP, was held on Saturday, to seal the fate of 672 candidates — 593 men and 79 women.

Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59%, 5% less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the "delay".

Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, including 2.33 lakh in the age group of 18-19.

AAP contested all the seats in Delhi, while the BJP contested in alliance with the JD(U); and the Congress was in alliance with the RJD.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, the AAP had routed rival parties in the last Assembly polls, bagging 67 seats while the BJP was reduced to mere three seats and the Congress had drawn a blank. AAP had a vote share of 54.3 per cent while BJP had a vote share of 32.3 per cent. The turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls was 67.47%.

With inputs from agencies