Fahadh-Nazriya’s ‘Trance’ to release on February 14

The film is directed and produced by Anwar Rasheed.

Flix Mollywood

Fahadh Faasil’s next film Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed, has been in the making for nearly two years now and the film will open in cinemas on February 14 as a Valentine's Day special release.

Cinematographer-filmmaker Amal Neerad, who is doing the cinematography of the film, made the announcement on a Facebook post.

Initially, the makers planned to release the film for Eid last year and then it was postponed to Onam and further it was pushed multiple times as the film needed oodles of VFX which was delaying its release.

The film stars Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya in the lead roles and is bringing together the real-life couple on the big screen after six years. They both shared screen space in the 2014 popular film Bangalore Days. Trance will show five stages of the lead character’s life

Trance also has actors Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthren included in the cast. Renowned Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is making his Malayalam acting debut in the film and will be seen playing a pivotal role.

It may be mentioned here that Fahadh Faasil and Anwar Rasheed have earlier teamed up for the anthology Anchu Sundarikal and this is their second venture together. Further, Anwar Rasheed is wielding the megaphone after a gap of five years. He is also the producer of the film. The film which is a big-budget venture is said to be made on a budget of Rs 20 crore.

Jackson Vijayan is composing music for this film with Oscar winner Resul Pookutty taking care of the sound design.

Meanwhile, Fahadh is busy with his upcoming film Malik for which he appears to have shed close to 10 kilos of weight as photos that emerged from the sets suggest. Reports are that Malik is based on a true story and that it covers different time periods starting from the 1960s.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

