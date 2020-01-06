Fahadh Faasil has shed weight for ‘Malik’

Mollywood

In pictures released on Twitter, the actor appears to have undergone a major physical transformation for the film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

A few stills from the sets of the upcoming Malayalam film Malik was posted on Twitter. The stills featuring its lead star Fahadh Faasil have received a lot of attention as the actor has undergone a major physical transformation. He has shed close to 10 kilos of weight and is seen sporting a completely different look.

Reports are that Malik is based on a true story and that it covers different time periods starting from the 1960s. Fahadh will be appearing in multiple looks in Malik as his character is traced out from 20 years of age to 57 years, we hear. The film set in the coastal region where the minorities are under threat to relocate with the hero being responsible for starting a rebellion movement.

The shooting of a schedule has been completed in Kochi and the team will be moving over to Thiruvananthapuram and then Lakshadweep, state sources in the know. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing. Mahesh Narayanan, who has been a popular editor for years, turned director with the critically acclaimed film Take Off. Malik is his second directorial.

The supporting cast of this film comprises Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja. Biju Menon was the initial choice for the film but Joju George had to be brought in as the former had other commitments.

It may be noted here that Hollywood stunt director Lee Whittaker joined the sets of Malik on December 11 last year to choreograph some important stunt sequences in the film. Reports made rounds that the he has choreographed a stunt sequence with Fahadh Faasil and Vinay Forrt so far and it has come out well.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

