Fahadh Faasil sustains injury on 'Malayankunju' set

After undergoing a minor surgery, Fahadh Faasil was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Actor Fahadh Faasil, who sustained injuries after a fall on the sets of upcoming Malayalam movie Malayankunju, was discharged from the hospital where he was being treated on Wednesday. The actor was admitted to the private hospital in Kochi after sustaining a nose injury on Tuesday and underwent surgery on Wednesday.

According to hospital sources, the surgery was a minor one. Reportedly, the actor has been advised to take rest by doctors. “He was admitted on Tuesday and underwent surgery on Wednesday. It was a minor one, that is why he could be discharged the same day,” said an official of the hospital.

According to reports, the actor fell from a building which was constructed for the shooting of Malayankunju in Kochi. The accident occurred during the shooting of a stunt scene. The shooting of Malayankunju, directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, began this January in Kottayam. The movie, scripted by Mahesh Narayanan, is being produced by veteran filmmaker Fazil, who is also Fahadh Faasil’s father.

Fahadh Faasil plays the lead role in Malayankunju, alongside actor Rajisha Vijayan. According to Sajimon, the movie is based on a “unique” subject. The first look poster of the film was released earlier. Actors Indrans and Jaffer Idukki are also playing important roles in Malayankunju.

Kumbalangi Nights fame music director Sushin Shyam has been roped in as the music composer for Malayankunju as well. Mahesh Nayaranan, who is the scriptwriter, is also in charge of the cinematography and editing. Arju Ben will join him in editing.

Fahadh’s upcoming film Malik, which is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is awaiting release. Sushin Shyam is the music director of the film. Fahadh has also completed shooting for the upcoming movie Joji. The critically acclaimed team of Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), with director Dileesh Pothen and scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran is also behind Joji.

