Fahadh Faasil's 'Malayakunju' goes on floors

The film is directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, scripted by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Fazil.

Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayankunju went on floors recently with the shooting beginning on January 28 in Erattupetta, Kottayam. The film, produced by veteran filmmaker Fazil, will be shot entirely in Kerala.

Fazil, who is also Fahadhâ€™s father, has several hit movies to his credit, including the one that introduced Mohanlal to the Malayalam cinema audience, Manjil Virinja Pookkal.

Fazil has won several awards in his long career including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Manichitrathazhu. The last film Fazil directed was Living Together in 2011.

Sajimon Prabhakaran is directing Malayankunju, with Mahesh Narayanan scripting it. The first look poster of Malayankunju featuring Fahadh Faasil was released a few weeks ago. The technical crew of this film includes Sushin Shyam for music. Mahesh Narayanan, besides handling the script is in-charge of the cinematography and editing with Arju Ben joining him in doing the edits. Sources in the know say that Sanu John Varghese was the initial choice to handle the cinematography but his unavailability forced Mahesh Narayanan to take up that department as well.

Fahadh and Rajisha Vijayan play the lead pair in Malayankunju with Indrans and Jaffer Idukki roped in for pivotal roles. In an earlier interview, director Sajimon revealed that the film is based on a unique subject and added that Fahadh will not be playing title role in it. More details about this project including its release date are expected to be out soon.

Fahadh currently has Malik waiting for release. This film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan with the technical crew comprising Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing.

Meanwhile, Fahad has completed shooting for Joji, for which he is again teaming up with the critically acclaimed team of Maheshinte Prathikaaram - director Dileesh Pothen and scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran.

The other films Fahadh is working on are Irul, directed by Nasif Yousuf Izzudin and Paattu, directed by Alphonse Puthren.

