Fahadh Faasil’s Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum is a warm, distinctly made film

With a marked debut, Akhil Sathyan, son of director Sathyan Anthikad, has kept it real, and admirably, no character is a saint in the film.

Akhil Sathyan’s first film does not launch with fanfare or loud introductions. Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum sails off quietly with a newspaper hawker on his bike, throwing away dailies across fences, a warm song beginning in the background. It sort of sets the mood on what to expect – a movie that is not going to make a big deal about things. So Fahadh Faasil is on the screen before you can say aha! and the story chugs along like a smooth train ride. It may fall into the safe feel-good genre, but it is quite distinct in its making, letting the characters attach themselves to you, unforced. Akhil Sathyan has made his mark.

The film begins in Mumbai, where the clever opening (with the newspaper hawker) helps you see lovely views of streets with houses crammed together, the sea, and the neighbouring, posher areas. Sharan Velayudhan Nair’s cinematography makes you take note of the frames as every paper is thrown. Fahadh’s character Prasanth, who still carries his childhood pet name Paachu, lives in one of them. He is at the moment, living the typical mid-30s Malayali man life, trying to have an arranged marriage. And there have been 30 failed attempts already. He runs an Ayurveda pharmacy with a doctor and a helper (Althaf, as always, is convincing and funny). These details thankfully don’t pour out from a narrator, they just fall into place matter-of-factly.

It is such a relief to see Fahadh play a typical man without any of the oddball traits he is accustomed to performing. Brilliant as they have been, it was becoming one too many, and Paachu gives him a timely respite. The first half of the movie goes on at a smooth pace, letting you in on his life, divided between Mumbai and Kerala, as he sets off for his “pennukaanals” (ceremony of meeting prospective brides). With a friendly father who loves to cook (a comical Mukesh), and has passed on the taste to him, home is fun. Loose humour falls between the lines scripted by Akhil, making Paachu a dear fellow you can get used to. It explains why people find his company enjoyable.

The twist in the tale appears when an elderly woman is presented to Paachu as someone he needs to accompany on a train journey. Viji Venkatesh, an author and management professional, makes her acting debut as this aged woman with a very strong will. Smart casting there – she is not only refreshing but also gives the character the unpredictability it needs. Ummachi, as she is called, will change Paachu’s easygoing life, becoming in his own words an ‘albuthavilakku’ – a magical lamp bearing many gifts. This is not to send the story shooting off in a mindless direction. Rather, it very practically puts Paachu on his toes.

We get to see Goa and more actors dropping by, handling their characters with remarkable ease. Take Hamsadhwani, the woman who lives in Goa with a certain hope. Or Nidhi, with another hope. Anjana Jayaprakash is so fittingly Hamsadhwani (or Hamsa as Pachu keeps miscalling her), no-nonsense, and to the point. Dhwani Rajesh becomes Nidhi, a very skilled girl with bad fortune.

In still more appreciable casting, Vineeth plays a tough guy, as opposed to his soft off-screen persona. Then there is Innocent, playing one of his typical Sathyan Anthikad (Akhil's father and veteran director) roles as a friendly old guy, one of his final acts before passing away last month. A little boy's character, adorably written and performed, is also soothing.

None of the characters are saints. They try to manage their own affairs and go on, but jump in when there are demanding situations.

Akhil tries to keep it real. The stunts hurt the hero, and pepper spray becomes a handy tool. Only the climax has cinematic elements that manage to stay "un-superheroic". The second half also loses the comfortable pace of the first, making the length (170 minutes) feel known. But only so much that you let it go in the spirit of feel-goodness.

