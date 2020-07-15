Fact check: No lockdown on weekdays in Kozhikode from July 17, it's a curfew

Kozhikode district authorities will implement tighter containment measures to check the spread of COVID-19 starting from July 19.

Kozhikode will not go under a lockdown from July 17 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. An incorrect audio message claiming the same, which had gone viral on WhatsApp, has now been busted.

The audio message was created and shared by K Thangamani, Gram Panchayat President of Olavanna in Kozhikode.

In it, she is heard saying, “On July 17, Kozhikode will go under a total lockdown announced by the district collector and chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority. We request everyone’s support and cooperation for this. Let us fight COVID-19 together.”

However, the Gram Panchayat President later said that she got confused about dates in a circular issued by the District Collector. The circular mentions that section 144 of the CrPC – prohibiting assembly of over five people in public – will b

e imposed in Kozhikode to curb spread of the novel coronavirus from July 19. Sundays will see a complete lockdown in the district, and July 19 also happens to be a Sunday.

Thangamani later issued another audio message correcting the mix up.

Kozhikode to see total lockdown on Sundays

Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Kozhikode, District Collector S Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday issued a circular imposing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the district from July 19.

Kozhikode will also see tighter restrictions and a total lockdown on Sundays starting from July 19 until further notice. Only medical shops and stores that sell essential items (excluding those in malls, supermarkets and shopping complexes) will be allowed to remain open on Sundays. Residents are to remain at home and only step out in case of an emergency.

According to the new rules, the harbours of Koyilandi and Chombala have been sealed. The ports will not operate until further notice.

Strict curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am in the district during weekdays. Further, whenever temples and religious places open up, persons aged above 65 and below 10 will not be allowed to enter.

Those who have travelled from other districts are to immediately inform the local Rapid Response Team (RRT) in their ward.

A total of 447 active cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kozhikode as on Wednesday.

The Thuneri area has now become the focus of attention for district authorities after over 93 cases have been reported from the neighbourhood in the last three days. On Wednesday, 50 people tested coronavirus positive from Thuneri, which is under triple lockdown.

Those infected in Thuneri include the panchayat president and two panchayat members. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his press meet said that the source of infection for a majority of persons in Thuneri were a woman and a man who attended a funeral. All of their contacts have been made to take an antigen test now.

