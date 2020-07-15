Triple lockdown imposed in Kozhikode’s Thuneri after over 90 cases in 3 days

Officials have traced the source of infection in the area to two persons who had recently attended a funeral in Kozhikode.

The Thuneri area in Kozhikode district has become the focus of attention for authorities after over 40 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. In just three days, 93 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Thuneri, including the panchayat president and two panchayat members. A triple lockdown was announced in Thuneri on Tuesday, when the area reported 47 cases.

On Saturday, two persons in the area who attended a funeral in Kozhikode later tested positive. They were the first cases in Thuneri. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayn on Tuesday had told the media that the source of infection of a majority of COVID-19 patients in Thuneri were traced to a woman and a man, who attended the funeral. However, while the source of their infection is yet to be established, all their contacts are being made to take an antigen test.

There were about 150 people in their primary contacts. While the woman patient was asymptomatic she ended up testing positive for the virus at a private hospital in Kozhikode prior to a surgery. The young man had shown symptoms and was admitted to a hospital.

The rapid spread of the virus in Thuneri forced its Panchayat office to close down after the president and

two members tested positive.

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were also reported on Wednesday from Vadakara, which is about 17 kilometers away from Thuneri. Vegetable shops and coconut traders were identified as spots where some got infected.

All wards in Vadakara municipality were declared as containment zones. The district administration has announced a complete lockdown on Sundays in Kozhikode district. Moreover, people in the district are not allowed to go outside the district without informing the authorities.

There is presently more than 250 COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode district, while 288 are in quarantine.