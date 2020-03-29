Fact check: No, liquor shops will not be opened in Telangana from March 29

A fake letter which claims to be from the Prohibition and Excise Department was widely circulated on social media.

Authorities in Telangana on Saturday denied claims that liquor stores and wine shops would be reopened from March 29 even as the state-wide lockdown is in place until April 14 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clarification came after a fake letter, which claimed to be signed by the Director of Prohibition and Excise Department, Government of Telangana, was widely circulated on social media.

The fake message said, "All the state-wide wine shops will remain open from March 29, 2020 between 2 pm and 5 30 pm. Five excise constables will be deployed at each shop to maintain social distancing among the visitors.”

"Visitors violating timings will be punished under Act 386/1982 IPC (sic)," it adds.

As the message spread, authorities clarified that it was a fake message. Mahbubnagar District Superintendent Rema Rajeshwari took to Twitter and said, "This order is being widely circulated in social media. It's fake. Please refrain from forwarding this."

It's fake. Please refrain from forwarding this.#fakenews #COVID pic.twitter.com/nY4zogtlmu — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) March 28, 2020

A press release from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also clarified that the department of Prohibition and Excise had not issued any such order.

"As per the instructions of the government of Telangana, all retail shops of liquor shall remain closed in the state. A police complaint with the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad has been lodged against mischievous persons for circulating such false and incorrect information. Strict action shall be taken against those responsible," the press release signed by the Director of Prohibition and Excise stated.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old daily wage worker in Hyderabad allegedly killed himself as he was upset at not being able to get liquor after the coronavirus lockdown.

The police on Saturday said that he was struggling with withdrawal symptoms. Police quoted family members as saying that he had been behaving oddly ever since the lockdown began and could not get alcohol.

