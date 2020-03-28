‘Take alcohol withdrawal syndrome seriously’: Kerala govt sets up helpline

On Wednesday, a man reportedly took his life because he could not procure alcohol since the bars have been shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Coronavirus Health

Even before the bars and the state-run Beverages Corporation closed down in Kerala as part of the lockdown imposed during COVID-19, several doctors had warned of the dire effects that this may have on those addicted to alcohol. On Wednesday, following reports of a man allegedly taking his life because he could not procure alcohol, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that this could be a serious problem.

“Those addicted to alcohol, who suddenly find themselves without alcohol, may go through physical and mental health issues and this may lead to other social problems. They need treatment and counselling. The de-addiction centres opened by the Excise Department should be strengthened. Catholic centres have offered space for this purpose,” the CM said.

Health Minister KK Shailaja issued a press note, advising people to take alcohol withdrawal syndrome seriously.

"If the physical and mental issues that arise as part of this are not treated, there could be serious consequences and one may even end up taking own life. The Health Department has issued instructions in this regard," the Minister's note said.

Since most of the major hospitals are being used for isolation treatment of COVID-19, arrangements have been made to use primary health centres, family health centres and social health centres for alcohol withdrawal issues. Medicines are available in all these centres.

Aswas clinics have been set up at family health centres for mental health issues. Instructions have also been issued on treating these cases, the Minister informed.

If further treatment is required, these centres would refer the patient to taluk, general and district hospitals. Every district has been instructed to prepare 20 beds for the treatment of those dealing with alcoholism. If they are under observation for COVID-19, they would be treated in isolation.

Awareness regarding the withdrawal issues is being spread through health inspectors, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and other health workers.

Symptoms to look out for

The minister has also issued a few warnings to those dealing with alcohol addiction. Those who used to consume liquor every day (before the lockdown) should be careful. Irritation, anger, restlessness, lack of hunger, excessive sweating, vomiting, anxiety, hesitation, shivering, severe headache, epilepsy and sleeplessness are some of the symptoms of the condition for which you should immediately consult a doctor or go to a hospital.

One should also inform a doctor if the person has fever or cold.

The Minister added that alcohol withdrawal syndrome can be treated. "But if it is not treated, it could become deliria; that should be avoided."

She also warns that the alcohol used in sanitiser (isopropyl) is poisonous and it can even lead to death if one tries to consume it. "Do not try to find another source of alcohol. It will invite more trouble," Shailaja warns.

Those who need help can contact the Disha helpline numbers of the health department (1056, 0471 2552056) or else call the district mental health centre nodal officers.