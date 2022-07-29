Facing backlash over memo, Telangana official claims staff did not report to work

Facing flak over serving a show cause memo for not attending birthday celebrations, Bellampally Municipal Commissioner’s rejoinder claimed it was issued for not reporting to work.

In the wake of backlash and outrage over four municipal staff getting show cause notice for absence at Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K Taraka Ramarao (KTR) birthday celebrations, officials now clarified that the memos were issued for negligence in reporting to work.

Four staff members of the municipal council’s office in Bellampally had received show cause notices for missing the birthday celebrations of KTR. The four staff members T Rajeshwari, S Purna Chander, A Mohan and M Sravan were told to reply within 24 hours about why action should not be taken against them for missing out on the event, even though they had been informed via Whatsapp.

The rejoinder, which came in the backdrop of media reports, claimed that the staff were issued a circular to stay on stand by owing to the rainy season and mega plantation drive following the District Collector’s orders. The Commissioner G Gangadhar claimed that the staff had been asked to stay at the headquarters in view of the rainy season and identify any dilapidated houses in the allotted wards, while claiming that the mega plantation was part of the same.

Further, according to the Commissioner, the memo was issued to employees "... reason of not attending the mega plantation program at government hospital.” It was reported that the mega plantation was held as part of the Minister’s birthday celebrations. However no such mention is made in the memo itself. It clearly mentions that the memo is being issued for non-attendance of the birthday celebrations of KTR.

The memo row has drawn flak from different groups and opposition parties who accused the act of Bellampally Municipal Council Commissioner as the sheer abuse of authority. However, it is unclear whether the staff who were slapped with memos have given explanation as the concerned officer has sought.

Some social media users have pointed out the Municipal Commissioner's act as an undesired enthusiasm as the Minister himself abstained from public celebrations owing to ankle injury.