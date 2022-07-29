Telangana govt staff who missed Min KTR’s birthday celebration slapped with notice

The council staff who missed the birthday celebrations were asked to give an explanation within 24 hours.

news Controversy

In a shocking display of abuse of power, four staff members of the Bellampalli Municipal Council have received a show cause memo for not attending the birthday celebrations of Telangana Minister K Taraka Ramarao (KTR). According to the memo issued on Monday, the staff members have not attended the birthday celebrations of state minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K Taraka Ramarao (KTR) at the premises of Bellampally Government Hospital. The memo observed that the four staff members have ignored a WhatsApp message which informed them to attend the birthday celebrations in the honour of KTR.

The notice sought an explanation on why action should not be taken against the staff members T Rajeshwari, S Purnachandar, A Mohan and Sravan, within 24 hours after receiving. It said, "Disciplinary action will be taken against you and your superiors will be informed if you don't respond to this memo.”

The same was confirmed to TNM by Bellampally Municipal Commissioner G Gangadhar. However, the officer declined to comment on the need for attendance of the staff at the Minister's birthday celebrations and why the absence of staff merited a show cause memo.

A few videos, which surfaced on social media, showed a crowd of school children being made to chant "Jai KCR, Jai KTR and Jai Mallanna" slogans in the birthday celebrations of KTR organised and attended by the state Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy.

Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president tweeted, "Memos seeking why they have not attended KTR's birthday? Is it democracy or monarchy? On the other hand when some small employees invite for their children's birthday intelligence officers will show up and those employees will get memos asking why RSP was invited .. What is this?"

However, this was not the first time that the officials have found themselves with allegations of abuse of authority. Earlier the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society which runs over 200 residential institutes has directed the principals to organise Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) birthday celebrations while allowing them to spend up to Rs 10,000 to organise programs.