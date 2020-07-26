Eye on elections, AIADMK reshuffles party organisation, appoints propaganda secretaries

As Tamil Nadu heads into elections next year, AIADMK, on Saturday, made notable organisational changes in its party. The ruling party shuffled its district secretaries, appointed organisation secretaries, and increased its district units from 56 to 67.

Tamil Development Minister Mafoi K Pandiarajan, actor Vindhya, and â€˜Popularâ€™ V Muthiah have been made the partyâ€™s deputy propaganda secretaries. Another important posting of Youth Brigade secretary has been given to VPB Paramasivam, MLA from the Vedasanthur constituency.

The new district secretaries (DS) are as follows: Forest Minister Dindigul C Seenivasan has been appointed as district secretary for Dindigul West and former minister Natham R Viswanathan for Dindigul East. Former ministers BV Ramana and V Moorthy have been named district secretaries of newly formed Tiruvallur West and East respectively. KP Kandan (Chennai Rural), C Ve Shanmugam (Villupuram), SP Velumani (Coimbatore Rural South), and OS Manian (Nagapattinam) are among those shuffled.

Coimbatore and Trichy, which had two units each until now, will have three units each. Tenkasi, which was created out of Tirunelveli district, will now have two units - Tenkasi North and South. Tiruvallur district, which had just two units, will now have five.

Among those removed from their posts as district secretaries are Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevur S Ramachandran who was district secretary for Tiruvannamalai South. He is now an organisation secretary.

Walajahbad P Ganesan who was district secretary for Kancheepuram West, M Buddhi Chandran who was DS for The Nilgiris, T Ratnavel who was DS for Tiruchi Suburban, V Marudharaj who was DS for Dindigul and KRP Prabhakaran who was DS for Tirunelveli Suburban have been removed as district secretaries and been made organisation secretaries.

V Karuppasamy Pandian, former MLA from Tirunelveli district, and C Sivasami, both of whom returned to AIADMK from the DMK and the AMMK, have also been made organisation secretaries.

Tamil Nadu Assembly, which has 234 constituencies, is due for re-election in 2021. This will be the first Assembly election the ruling AIADMK will face after the demise of former party chief J Jayalalithaa.