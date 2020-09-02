‘Extraction’ director Sam Hargrave shares ‘Minnal Murali’ teaser

‘Extraction’, released on Netflix in April this year, became the most-watched original film in Netflix's history.

The teaser of the Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali, the first superhero film in Malayalam, was shared online by none other than the well-known American director, stunt coordinator and actor Sam Hargrave. His film Extraction was released on Netflix in April this year and became the most-watched original film in Netflix's history. Reports are that the director is planning a sequel for it.

Sharing the teaser on his social media page, he wrote, “Support my buddy Vlad Rimburg and check out this teaser!” Vlad was the stunt coordinator for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s television series Inhumans. Sam too has been stunt coordinator for several films by the MCU.

Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, who is also part of Minnal Murali, shared the news on Facebook. "Sam Hargrave, the director of EXTRACTION (Netflix Biggest Movie ever) has shared the official teaser of Minnal Murali !! @vladrimburg thank you so much; and @samhargrave this is huge for us! #minnalmurali #extraction #SamHargrave.

Sam Hargrave, the director of EXTRACTION (Netflix Biggest Movie ever) has shared the official teaser of Minnal Murali !!... Posted by Aju Varghese on Monday, August 31, 2020

The teaser was released on Monday with Tovino Thomas performing performing stunts among villagers. The one-minute teaser suggests a fun superhero film.

The film is directed by Basil Joseph, who has earlier made another Tovino starrer Godha, and before that, Kunjiramayanam. It is produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. Sameer Thahir has done the cinematography.

A press note from the filmmakers earlier stated: “The team has roped in Hollywood sensation Vlad Rimburg as the action director, who has been a part of international hits like the Will Smith starrer Gemini Man, The Last Witch Hunter, Netflix-Lucifer, Batman : Tell-tale series, Baahubali 2, Salman Khan starrer Sultan and numerous others. Basil Joseph is helming a team of most renowned technicians and actors from the world of cinema, and is gearing up to deliver one of the most iconic cinematic experiences to movie connoisseurs.”

Minnal Murali has been shot extensively in Kerala particularly at rustic and unexplored locations. While Tovino Thomas plays the lead role in it, the cast also includes Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Femina George, Sneha Babu, Shelly Nabu Kumar, P Balachandran, Baiju Santhosh, Surjith, Harisree Ashokan, Mamukkoya, Bijukuttan, etc.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch teaser: