Extension of lockdown to be decided on Monday: TN CM

A lockdown was imposed in Chennai and parts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu from June 19 until June 30.

news Coronavirus

With just four days left for the lockdown imposed in parts of Tamil Nadu to end, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami will be meeting the panel of experts who recommended the measure on June 29. The Chief Minister and the panel will be taking stock of what the effects of this lockdown were and whether it was effective in reducing the number of cases in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and other districts where the lockdown was later imposed. This includes Madurai and Theni districts.

Speaking to the media in Trichy, the Chief Minister stated that any information about the extension of the current lockdown will be given after the discussion on Monday and that the Centre too will be consulted on the matter. He said that the government has undertaken rigorous efforts to control the spread of the virus. Despite the increasing number of cases and clusters that formed during the first lockdown, however, he claimed that it was successful.

"The Centre had called for a lockdown because of the spread of the virus. Tamil Nadu did this effectively and we controlled the spread," he stated. "Even developed countries like America are struggling, but we are seeing an increase in recoveries because we took the right action," he added.

He further claimed industries that were struggling during the lockdown are being given financial aid.

Cases have, however, been increasing in Chennai city and other districts. Tamil Nadu reported over 3500 new cases on Thursday. Out of this, 1,834 persons in Chennai were found to be infected. This takes the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state capital to 18,969.

Tamil Nadu meanwhile reported 45 deaths on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 70,977. Out of this, 30,064 patients are presently being treated for COVID-19.

Districts too have reported a surge in cases with Madurai reporting 203 cases on Thursday, while Chengalpattu reported 191.

Thiruvallur, Vellore and Ramanathapuram districts reported 170, 168 and 140 cases respectively.