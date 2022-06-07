Exempt Ukraine-returned students from NEET: OPS writes to PM Modi

Paneerselvam wrote two letters, one to PM Modi requesting that students who returned from Ukraine be exempted from giving NEET, and another to CM Stalin asking the state government to push for the same.

AIADMK Coordinator and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, June 7, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt Ukraine-returned medical students from the National Eligiblity-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). He has also written a letter to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu asking the state government to ask the Union government to seek relaxation for the students from the union government.

Paneerselvam, in his letter, thanked PM Modi for bringing back about 14,000 Indian medical students, of whom 1,896 are from Tamil Nadu, from war-hit Ukraine. “As per the National Medical Commission guidelines, only those students who clear NEET can get admission to medical colleges in India. This is an obstacle for the Ukraine-returned MBBS students in getting admission to the Indian medical colleges," Panneerselvam said.

The AIADMK leader requested PM Modi to intervene and advise the National Medical Commission to relax the guideline as a special case so that the Ukraine-returned MBBS students can continue their medical education in the country.

In another letter, he took a jibe at the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, saying that Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to the Prime Minister to find a solution to the issue in March. “However, there was no pressure on the Union government nor were ministers sent to Delhi to bring about a favorable outcome. This shows that the DMK government does not care about the students and has written a letter as a formality,” the letter read.

He also said that the DMK government has the ‘responsibility and duty’ to get a relaxation for the students from the Union government in this regard.

(With IANS inputs)