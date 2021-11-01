Ex-PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after feeling weak following a fever.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi was discharged on Sunday, October 31, hospital sources said. Singh was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after feeling weak following a fever. The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of doctors led by Dr Nitish Naik, a well-known cardiologist.

On October 16, an AIIMS official had said that the former Prime Minister had been diagnosed with dengue, but his health condition was gradually improving and is out of danger. The official had said that the former Prime Minister's "platelets were increasing and were out of danger now".

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him. However, the visit triggered a controversy as family members of the former Prime Minister said that they were distressed over Mandaviya getting photographed with Singh against their wishes.

The 89-year-old's daughter Daman Singh had said that photographs were taken despite objections from her mother, Gursharan Kaur. The family said that it had restricted visitors due to the risk of infection, as Manmohan Singhâ€™s immunity was low. The move had drawn flak from several quarters including from Congress leaders, who called it a serious invasion of privacy.

Manmohan Singh had tested positive for the coronavirus in April this year during the second wave of the pandemic and had been admitted to the AIIMS. That same month, he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi detailing five suggestions on how the Union Government can tackle the COVID-19 crisis. He had emphasised the need for increased vaccination.

