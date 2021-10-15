Health Min took photos of an ill Manmohan Singh despite objections, says family

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has drawn flak for taking a photographer along while calling on the former PM who is being treated for dengue.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s family has expressed distress over Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya getting photographed with Singh against their wishes when he called on him at AIIMS where he is being treated for dengue. The 89-year-old former PM’s daughter Daman Singh said in a statement on Friday, October 15, that the photographs were taken despite objections from her mother, Gursharan Kaur, The Hindu reported. Daman Singh said that her family had restricted visitors due to the risk of infection, as her father’s immunity was low. Mandaviya’s decision to call on Singh with a photographer and having images clicked has drawn flak from several quarters, with many Congress leaders calling it a serious invasion of privacy.

Daman Singh also said that her mother had insisted that the photographer leave the room, but her objections were ignored. “It was nice of the Health Minister to visit and express his concern. However, my parents were in no state to be photographed at the time,” she said in her statement, according to The Hindu. She said that her mother was very upset over the incident at a time when the family was coping with a difficult situation. “She (Gursharan Kaur) was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo,” Daman Singh told The Print.

Commenting on the incident, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore tweeted, “It’s a serious breach of privacy, why Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya walk with cameras in to the Hosipital and publish it ? When former PM Vajpayee was in hospital whether we got pictures from AIIMS? (sic)” demanding a response from AIIMS.

It’s a serious breach of privacy, why Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya walk with cameras in to the Hosipital and publish it ? When former PM Vajpayee was in hospital whether we got pictures from AIIMS? It’s crime @crpfindia must answer ? AIIMS must answer? #ManmohanSinghji pic.twitter.com/7uMiBFfFah October 15, 2021

Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the evening of October 13, after he complained of weakness following fever. He was admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital. An AIIMS official told PTI on October 15 that his condition is stable and improving.