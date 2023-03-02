EVKS leads in Erode-East bye-poll, celebrations break out in DMK-Congress camp

Polls took place due to the death of Thirumahan Everaa, the previous MLA of Erode East and the son of EVKS Elangovan.

As the DMK-Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan leads by a comfortable margin in Erode East by-poll, celebrations break out at Anna Arivaliyam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) headquarters in Chennai. EVKS was the Congress candidate, supported by the ruling DMK. DMK cadres were seen bursting crackers and distributing sweets even before the election results were formally announced. At the end of the 7th round of counting EVKS is leading with a margin of 34,000 votes at 1:00pm.

Addressing the media in Erode, even as the counting of votes was underway, EVKS said, “We expected this victory. The reason for this victory is entirely due to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. In these two years he achieved 80% of the election promises he made. It is in recognition of this, that the people have given him this victory. The Congress Alliance is one without communal differences. Particularly these results are an example of the love and support of the Tamil Nadu people for Rahul Gandhi.”

Also addressing the media at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur, Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge congratulated the DMK- Congress alliance. “DMK and Congress have done good things and the people are with the DMK. Our alliance with the DMK is strong and intact,” he added.

Speaking to TNM, R Rajiv Gandhi, DMK Spokesperson said, the people of Erode East have voted in support of DMK’s ‘Dravidian Model’ of governance. “Even though Congress contested from the seat, DMK Ministers reached out to voters and highlighted the achievements of our government. This victory is an endorsement of the good governance delivered by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he added.

When asked about opposition parties' criticism that DMK and Congress alliance secured this victory by indulging in large scale money distribution, Rajiv Gandhi said, the allegations levelled by AIADMK are exaggerated. For one whole month the DMK party workers were on the ground reaching out to voters from all sections of the society. “The DMK reached out to the Muslim community voters, who are dominant in Erode East constituency. They were feeling insecure due to issues like CAA and the hijab ban. We assured them that the DMK will protect marginalised communities and there has been a positive response from the voters,” Gandhi added.