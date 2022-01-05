Every Bengaluru constituency to have COVID care centres: BBMP Chief

The Bengaluru civic body chief instructed Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar to identify one COVID-19 Care Centre in all Assembly constituencies in BBMP limits.

As COVID-19 cases are seeing an increase in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday, January 4, instructed the Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar to identify one COVID-19 Care Centre in all Assembly constituencies in BBMP limits. Speaking after inspecting the COVID-19 Care Centre established at Kempegouda community hall Bengaluruâ€™s Nandini Layout in Mahalakshmi constituency, he said that as COVID-19 cases are increasing by the day, one centre in each assembly constituency should be reopened.

He also instructed health officers to provide details such as the names and addresses of COVID-19 Care Centres, number of beds, number of oxygenated beds, available cylinders, number of oxygen concentrators etc. Speaking to reporters, the BBMP chief said, "It is instructed to identify one COVID-19 Care Centre each in all Assembly constituencies as the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing. Persons with mild symptoms, if they are unable to take treatment under home isolation, can get treatment at COVID-19 Care Centres."

Speaking to reporters, Minister for Excise K Gopalaiah said that a 45 bed facility on the ground floor and 18 oxygen fitted bed facility is available on the first floor. An oxygen plant, along with around 40 oxygen concentrators, are also available at the facility.

"The COVID-19 Care Centre was already set up at Kempegouda community hall in Nandini layout in Mahalakshmi constituency. Now, under CSR funds, the oxygen plant and 18 oxygen fitted bed facilities on the first floor are ensured. For that, appointment of doctors and personnel will be done and the centre will become a full-fledged one," said Minister for Excise K Gopalaiah.

