Weekend curfew in Karnataka from Jan 5: Whatâ€™s allowed and whatâ€™s not

From January 5 to January 19, there will be a curfew on the weekends across Karnataka, the government announced in new COVID-19 guidelines

As Karnataka saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with over 2,000 cases in Bengaluru alone on Tuesday, January 4, the state government has announced new restrictions across the state, with the extension of the night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am, as well as a weekend curfew. The new restrictions will be in place from January 5 to January 19. On weekends, the movement of individuals will be prohibited between Friday 8 pm to Monday 5 am, but essential and emergency activities will be allowed. Hereâ€™s what is allowed and what will remain prohibited on weekends till January 19:



â€” All state and Union government offices and their autonomous Bodies, corporations, etc, that deal with emergency services, essential services and COVID-19 containment and management duties shall be fully functional and officers or personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement.



â€” All public parks will remain closed.



â€” All the industries, including IT industries, are exempted from the restriction of curfew and their employees are allowed to commute on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organization or institution.



â€” Patients and their attendants or persons requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination, shall be allowed movement with minimal proof.

â€” Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function. Street vendors will be allowed to function. Public Distribution System shops are allowed to function. Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.



â€” Restaurants and eateries shall be allowed only for take away and home delivery.



â€” Movement of trains and air travel will be permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands will be allowed for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.



â€” Marriage Functions are permitted to be conducted with not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places, strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

