Even as Andhra faces flooding, more rains in store over next 3 days

The staff from various departments have been pressed into action for damage control exercises, especially for roads, buildings and electricity departments.

There seems to be no respite from the rains for Andhra Pradesh with the Met department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra and Yanam. The deep depression over Andhra Pradesh caused heavy rainfall over the last few days which resulted in flooding in several places in the state.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast at isolated places in Rayalaseema. Several places in West Godavari district have been witnessing rainfall since Monday evening. Tuesday began with showers and drizzles which are continuing.

According to the Met department, a low pressure is very likely to develop by Tuesday evening over central Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood, as the cyclonic circulation moved from east central Bay of Bengal to the central location, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level.

"An east - west trough runs roughly across peninsular India and cyclonic circulation over central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height," said a Met official.

However, the Met official said that the cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off southern Andhra coast has become less marked.

Relief efforts for the flood-affected people are happening in full swing in nine districts. According to the Agriculture Ministerâ€™s estimates, 1.07 lakh hectares of crops have been damaged, including 13,563 hectares of horticulture and 2,974 hectares of pisciculture.

Similarly, 478 boats belonging to fishermen were also damaged.

All the reservoirs in East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts have been filled to the brim with rainwater. Forty colonies in rural Kakinada were badly affected, including segments of Pithapuram, Prattipadu and Anarparthi.

The government is providing food and essential commodities to the affected families in these places, even as boats were requisitioned to rescue the affected families and also to provide mineral water.

The health department has been alerted to provide free medicines to the affected families while village volunteers are also chipping in with relief efforts. Likewise, the civil supplies department has been directed to provide essential commodities. Relief and health camps are also being run in the flood-hit places.

