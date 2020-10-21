Andhra CM Jagan announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for families of flood victims

Fourteen out of the 19 families of flood victims have already received the ex-gratia payment.

news

A total of 19 people have died in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh so far. Fourteen families have already received the compensation after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who died in the recent rains.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with the district collectors and joint collectors on Tuesday and told them to be compassionate towards the people who suffered a lot due to the torrential downpour.

CM Jagan advised officials to act in a humanitarian way and provide financial assistance and basic food supplies, including 25 kg rice, 1 kg each oil, red gram, onions and potatoes.

Jagan also directed the officials to hand out Rs 500 to every person departing a relief camp. Meanwhile, he directed the joint collectors to submit crop damage enumeration reports by October 31.

According to the CM, the state government is providing input subsidy in the same season while kharif subsidy will be given along with the second spell of YSR Rythu Bharosa.

A total subsidy of Rs 145 crore will be credited on October 27 for the months of June, July, August and September, including the horticulture crops.

Jagan also instructed the district collectors to visit village and ward secretariats twice a week along with the joint collectors and other district officials.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu had earlier said that relief efforts for the flood-affected people are happening in full swing in the nine districts.

Kannababu said 1.07 lakh hectares of crops have been damaged, including 13,563 hectares of horticulture and 2,974 hectares of pisciculture. Similarly, 478 boats belonging to fishermen were also damaged.

The minister said all the departments are taking up damage control exercises, especially roads and buildings and electricity departments.

All the reservoirs in East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts have been filled to the brim with rainwater, said Kannababu, adding that Yeleru reservoir received 30 TMC water and all drains originating from the reservoir were brimming with copious water inflows.

