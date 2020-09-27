Ernakulam quarry blast: Three including quarry operator arrested

The blast, which happened at Illithodu near Malayattoor in the district, killed two migrant workers.

The Kalady police have nabbed three people in connection with the blast that occurred at a quarry in Keralaâ€™s Ernakulam last Monday, which killed two migrant workers. While two were arrested on Saturday, the quarry operator was nabbed from Bengaluru and was brought to the police station on Sunday.

The two arrested have been identified as 32-year-old Renjith, manager of the quarry, and 34-year-old Ajesh. According to police, Ajesh is an accountant, but he was reportedly in charge of transporting explosives. The duo are the third and fourth accused in the case.

On Saturday, the police team had nabbed Benny, the operator of the quarry, from Bengaluru. He was brought to the police station on Sunday and is under custody.

Renjith and Ajesh have been arrested under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

It was on September 21 that the blast occurred at the quarry located in Illithodu near Malayattoor in Ernakulam district. The blast took place inside a building where the explosive substances were stored. Two migrant workers â€“ Tamil Nadu native Periyannan and Karnataka native Dhanapalan â€“ who were inside the building at the time of the incident died on the spot. The place is a few kilometres from Malayattoor and is surrounded by forest area.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) reportedly cancelled the quarryâ€™s licence earlier this week. Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. As per reports, the detonators were stored in the building without authorisation.

A special squad headed by Perumbavooor Deputy Superintendent of Police K Bijumon has been formed by the Ernakulam District (Rural) Police chief. Following the incident, officials have started inspection of quarries in the district.

Watch visuals of the blast spot: