Blast at quarry in Keralaâ€™s Ernakulam kills two migrant workers

A migrant worker from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka were killed in the explosion.

news Death

A blast in a quarry in Ernakulam, Kerala, has killed two people. The blast took place in a quarry in Illithodu near Malayattoor in the wee hours of Monday.

Two migrant workers were killed in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Tamil Nadu native Periyannan and Karnataka native Dhanapalan.

The blast reportedly took place after explosive substances burst. The blast took place inside the building where the explosives were stored.

The building was located very close to the crusher in Illithodu. The blast took place with a loud noise and the two deceased who were inside the building at the time of the incident, died.

Kerala: Two labourers dead after explosion at a quarry in Malayattoor area of Ernakulam district today. pic.twitter.com/CoA5yCqySJ â€” ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

While the Tamil Nadu nativeâ€™s mortal remains have been shifted to a private hospital in Angamaly, the Karnataka nativeâ€™s body was charred beyond recognition. The police are currently making arrangements to move the Karnataka nativeâ€™s body to the hospital.

Despite heavy rains in the state, a detailed investigation will be undertaken on how the blast took place. Experts on explosives too, have been summoned in order to help with investigations.

The Ernakulam rural police are also investigating if explosive material was stored beyond permissible limits in the building.

While the incident took place early on Monday morning, the information quickly spread after residents of nearby Adivaram got wind of the blast. Illithodu is eight kilometres away from Malayatoor and borders the forests. By 5:30, news about the blast started trickling in and one of the deceased was moved to a private hospital in Angamaly.

Initially, the Kaladi police station officials reportedly arrived at the scene. However, senior officials of the Ernakulam police and explosive experts later arrived at the spot of the explosion for further investigations.

Further details regarding the explosion is awaited.

Also read: Avalkoppam: Why Kerala celebs are rallying behind the actor who survived sexual assault