Nine IAS officers, including Ernakulam district collector Dr Renu Raj, have been transferred by the Kerala government, on Wednesday, March 8. The transfer comes a day after the Kerala High Court expressed displeasure over Renu Raj not attending the court proceedings, related to a suo motu writ petition filed in the Brahmapuram fire incident. A waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram caught fire on March 2, engulfing several parts of Ernakulam district in smoke.
Renu Raj has been transferred and posted as Wayanad district collector; Wayanad collector Geetha has been transferred and posted as Kozhikode district collector; Thrissur collector Haritha V Kumar has been posted to Alappuzha; and Alappuzha district collector VRK Teja Mylavarapu has been transferred to Thrissur. The other IAS officers transferred are:
> Mohammed Y Safirulla K, who was the officer on special duty of the Finance (Resources) department will now also hold the full additional charge of Project Director of e-Health, in addition to the existing additional charge.
> Umesh N S, who is the staff officer to Chief Secretary, is transferred and posted as Ernakulam district collector.
> Director of Kerala State IT Mission Snehil Kumar Singh is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to Chief Secretary.
> Mission Director of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) Anu Kumari will also hold the full additional charge of Director of Kerala State IT Mission.
> Thiruvananthapuram sub collector Aswathy Srinivas will be in additional charge of Thiruvananthapuram District Development Commissioner.
