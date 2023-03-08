Ernakulam Collector Renu Raj and eight other IAS officers transferred in Kerala

The transfer comes a day after the Kerala High Court expressed displeasure over Renu Raj not attending the court proceedings, related to a petition filed in the Brahmapuram fire incident.

news News

Nine IAS officers, including Ernakulam district collector Dr Renu Raj, have been transferred by the Kerala government, on Wednesday, March 8. The transfer comes a day after the Kerala High Court expressed displeasure over Renu Raj not attending the court proceedings, related to a suo motu writ petition filed in the Brahmapuram fire incident. A waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram caught fire on March 2, engulfing several parts of Ernakulam district in smoke.

Renu Raj has been transferred and posted as Wayanad district collector; Wayanad collector Geetha has been transferred and posted as Kozhikode district collector; Thrissur collector Haritha V Kumar has been posted to Alappuzha; and Alappuzha district collector VRK Teja Mylavarapu has been transferred to Thrissur. The other IAS officers transferred are:

> Mohammed Y Safirulla K, who was the officer on special duty of the Finance (Resources) department will now also hold the full additional charge of Project Director of e-Health, in addition to the existing additional charge.

> Umesh N S, who is the staff officer to Chief Secretary, is transferred and posted as Ernakulam district collector.

> Director of Kerala State IT Mission Snehil Kumar Singh is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to Chief Secretary.

> Mission Director of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) Anu Kumari will also hold the full additional charge of Director of Kerala State IT Mission.

> Thiruvananthapuram sub collector Aswathy Srinivas will be in additional charge of Thiruvananthapuram District Development Commissioner.

Also Read: Canâ€™t sleep due to smell of burning rubber: Residents affected by Brahmapuram fire