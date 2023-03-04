Kochi chokes as fire blazes on at waste plant, collector says situation under control

Similar blazes have occurred at the Brahmapuram plant almost every summer, ever since it became operational in 2008.

Two days after a fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala, Collector Renu Raj said the blaze has now been brought under control. The smoke, however, continues to billow out of the plant, engulfing parts of the city. In a video statement issued on Saturday, March 4, the Collector urged people not to panic, adding that the district administration would seek the Air Force's help if the fire cannot be fully doused by noon. The fire had broken out late in the evening on Thursday.

“The Fire and Rescue department is working to douse the fire. But this work can be effectively done only from the wee hours of morning till noon. There are limitations to doing this post-noon due to the change in the direction of the wind,” Renu said in the video. She also urged people not to worry about the fire-induced smoke that has taken over parts of the city, explaining that it wasn’t caused due to any new blazes. “A Navy helicopter sprinkled water over the plant in the morning. The fire has been brought under control, but the smoke still billows. An official request for the Air Force's help will be made if needed, after the situation is assessed in the afternoon,” she added.

Kochi daa.



The whole of Ernakulam is breathing the most toxic air, thanks to the shitty waste management from Kochi Corporation. This is really bad. pic.twitter.com/LDwYCB8k57 — Scheduled Tweets (@BlabbingFingers) March 4, 2023

The Collector had earlier said in a statement that the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority held discussions with the Navy regarding the situation. “More water is being brought to douse the fire. The Regional Transport Officer arranged tankers via the tankers association. Though the strength of the fire has dissipated, smoke is still emanating,” read the Collector's statement.

Spread over 110 acres, the Brahmapuram plant is located at a distance of around two kilometres from Infopark, an IT park in Ernakulam. Solid wastes from premises under the Kochi Corporation, several panchayats, and a couple of municipalities surrounding it are usually dumped at the plant. Similar blazes have occurred at the plant almost every summer, ever since it became operational in 2008.