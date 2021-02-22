EPS shouldn't withdraw criminal conspiracy charges cases: CT Ravi

CT Ravi tells TNM that BJP is strengthening its party in all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu as seat sharing discussions are on.

Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced that all cases filed against those who protested against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as those registered against people violating the COVID-19 lockdown will be withdrawn, looks like AIADMK ally BJP is not on the same page on the issue. Speaking to TNM, BJP’s Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi said that while withdrawing cases against those who participated in civilian protests is a regular practice, cases against those who have indulged in criminal activities will send a wrong message.

“We will get more details and then react. But the Chief Minister needs to be mindful of one thing. Withdrawing cases against civilians is a practice in most of the states. But this should only be strictly limited to civilian protest. If there is a criminal conspiracy or if somebody has indulged in criminal activities, then withdrawing cases against these kinds of people will send across a wrong message,” said CT Ravi.

On Friday, EPS had said that over 1,500 cases registered against people who protested Modi government’s controversial CAA under charges, including those of causing damage to public property and preventing police from working, and 10 lakh cases filed in connection to lockdown violations, will be withdrawn. In his speech, he had also said that the Tamil Nadu government will withdraw the cases registered against 26,460 persons during the Jallikattu protest in January 2017. A total of 308 cases were filed across Tamil Nadu during the protests.

“After studying the issue carefully we will give our suggestions and opinion to both the Governor of Tamil Nadu as well as the Chief Minister. This is not discussed with us beforehand because as of now we are not a part of Tamil Nadu government. It might have been discussed in the Cabinet of Tamil Nadu. Our stand is always keeping national interest in mind, we don’t indulge in politics just because of elections,” said the BJP leader.

Also confirming that seat sharing discussions are on between the NDA allies in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Assembly polls, CT Ravi said that BJP is strengthening its party in all 234 constituencies.

