EPS sends legal notice to News18 for report that he's mulling a new party

The story, published on the Tamil website of News18, was titled ‘Crisis to unite Sasikala… Is Palaniswami starting a separate party?’

news Controversy

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has sent a legal notice to News18 media group for publishing a story on March 7, titled ‘Crisis to unite Sasikala… Is Palaniswami starting a separate party?’ The Joint coordinator of AIADMK said that the “claims made in the story are false, frivolous and per se derogatory”. The notice has been issued to TV18 Broadcast Limited and News18, represented by its Editor and News18 Tamil Nadu. The story was published on the Tamil website of News18.

Palaniswami alleged that the report was “untrue, false, scandalous and fake news”. He has also alleged that the “news is aimed at creating unrest amongst the cadres of the party (AIADMK).” It also claimed that prior to the publishing of the news item, the outlet did not ‘verify the accuracy’ of the report with Palaniswami. It also goes on to say that Palaniswami “has suffered loss of reputation” owing to the “careless and callous approach” of the organisation.

Palaniswami, in his notice, highlighted several portions of the news story and stated that “the intention of the story is to create flutter in the minds of the cadre and public and to cause loss of reputation” not only to himself but also the party.

The notice also mentions that the story was first published on March 7, 2022 and sought an “apology for the said defamatory/derogatory/false story carried out” on the website maintained by News18 Tamil Nadu. The former Chief Minister also demanded that the story be removed from all their channels, social media platforms and the media outlet refrain from carrying it on any other platforms. The notice also issued a warning that if the organisation fails to do so, Palaniswami shall proceed legally against them without any further notice. The notice was sent by advocate SR Rajagopal, on behalf of Palaniswami.