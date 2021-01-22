Ensure TASMAC outlets sell liquor at MRP, Madras HC tells TN govt

The court was hearing a petition on corruption at TASMAC outlets across the state.

news Court

Rapping the state government for failing to ensure liquor is sold at MRP at state-owned TASMAC stores, the Madras High Court directed the government of Tamil Nadu to display prices of liquor at all TASMAC outlets. According to reports, the court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a Chennai resident M Rajeswaripriya, who is also the Founder-President of Anaithu Makkal Arasiyal Katchi. The petition sought immediate steps to prevent corruption at TASMAC outlets and prevent the sale of liquor at prices above MRP.

The petition also sought that bills be provided to customers on every sale at TASMAC outlets and that shops that indulge in MRP violations be sealed. A bench consisting of Justice MM Sundresh and S Ananthi, in a previous hearing, had sought a response from the government on several issues including the basis of price fixation for products, steps taken to prevent overcharging and the action taken against employees who are involved in MRP violations.

TASMAC, on Thursday, submitted its response on the queries asked by the court. Taking cognisance of the report, the judges referred to the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending Rules and said that the issues related to overcharging can be solved if bills are issued for every sale and if prices of the liquor are displayed prominently in every TASMAC outlet. The bench, therefore, directed the TASMAC Managing Director to issue a circular to all district level officials to ensure that this rule is strictly complied with. The court also said that the government shall carry out periodical inspections at the outlets.

Adjourning the case to March 16, the court also said that the government shall report compliance of the direction to the court on that day and submit a report on the matter. Tamil Naduâ€™s liquor sales and marketing is solely owned by TASMAC, a state-run entity and is often regarded as the â€˜cash cowâ€™ of the state for its revenue source.