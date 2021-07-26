‘End of an agni pariksha’: Yediyurappa breaks down as he announces resignation

BS Yediyurappa said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was among those who wanted him to be a BJP leader in New Delhi.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that he will be resigning from his post on Monday, two years after he took charge in the state. For the past two weeks, Yediyurappa had been downplaying his exit, even as leaders from his own party speculated on his replacement. But on Monday, addressing an event commemorating two weeks of the BJP-ruled government in Karnataka, Yediyurappa broke down as he announced that he will be resigning.

“I have decided to go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation as Chief Minister. It is not with sadness but with happiness that I got a chance after I turned 75. I can’t thank Amit Shah, JP Nadda, PM Modi enough in words. I am indebted to them. I hope that they come to power in the state and let us work together to do that,” he said.

In an emotional farewell address, Yediyurappa referred to his fourth term as Chief Minister between July 2019 and 2021 as an ‘agni pareeksha’. He said that his government faced several challenges including multiple floods and the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He spoke about building the BJP in Karnataka when there were few leaders in it. He also said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was among those who wanted him to be a BJP leader in New Delhi. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee said that I should be a leader in the Centre. But I told him, I will be in Karnataka to build the party. I told him I won't come to Delhi,” Yediyurappa said, as his voice broke.

“I was the taluk and district head for the Jan Sangh and fought for farmer, Dalit issues in our district. At one point, we got 50-60,000 people in Shivamogga for a farmer's rally and Rajnath Singh was surprised by the crowd. We strengthened the party through our rallies in Shivamogga in those days,” Yediyurappa recounted.

He also discussed his other terms as Chief Minister, particularly between 2007 and 2011, before adding that he will work towards ensuring that the BJP remains in power in the state by securing a clear majority in the 2023 State Assembly elections.

