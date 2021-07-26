Karnataka Min Murugesh Nirani visits Delhi amid CM Yediyurappaâ€™s exit rumours

Murugesh Nirani, who hails from Lingayat community is being viewed as one of the contenders for the chief ministerial post.

news Politics

Karnataka Minister for Mining and Geological Resources, Murugesh Nirani flew to Delhi on Sunday, July 25 to purportedly meet BJP top leaders amid speculation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappaâ€™s exit. However, Niraniâ€™s close aides refuting the same, stating that he is visiting the national capital due to personal reasons. Nirani hails from the Lingayat community like Yediyurappa and is being seen as one of the contenders for the Chief Ministerial post along with BJP general secretary CT Ravi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

A report in Deccan Herald stated that the Minister was expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. The report also stated that Nirani had frequently visited Delhi especially since the talks of leadership change, fanning rumours of him lobbying for the Chief Ministerâ€™s post. The Minister, however, was quoted dismissing the accusations. The report stated that Hubballi-Dharwad legislator Bellad, who is also seen as a successor to Yediyurappa, was in Delhi to meet top leaders.

Speculation about Yediyurappaâ€™s resignation has been rife since July 17, a day after he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. However, he has maintained that he will do as asked by the BJP top leaders. Earlier on July 25, when Yediyurappa was asked about his future, he said he would take an appropriate decision once he receives directions from the party high command on his continuation in the post.

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it. Once it comes, I will take an appropriate decision," the 78-year-old BJP leader said in response to a question on whether the directions from the high command were expected on Sunday (July 25).

The Lingayat strongman said he will abide by the party's decision and his "lone target" would be toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in the state in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Yediyurappa should be allowed to continue in office.