Elephant population in TN increased by 200 in six years: MK Stalin

As per the last census that was held in 2017, the number of elephants in the forests of Tamil Nadu were only 2,761.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said elephant population in the state has increased by 200 and stands at 2,961. In a report released here, he said that the number of pachyderms in the forests of Tamil Nadu has touched 2,961, as per the synchronised census conducted in the forests of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from May 17.

As per the last census that was held in 2017, the number of elephants in the forests of Tamil Nadu were only 2,761. During the census conducted in 699 blocks in 25 forest divisions, in the Tamil Nadu side, it was found that the number of elephants has increased to 2,971.

The forest departments of the four states were involved in the synchronised census.

Forest personnel such as forest watchers, anti-poaching watchers, forest guards, foresters, rangers, and volunteers from Non-Governmental Organisations( NGOs) were part of the survey.