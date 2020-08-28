Educationalists, experts question TN govt's move to cancel college arrear exams

Former and current professor allege that the move is unnecessary and driven by political ambition.

news Education

The Tamil Nadu government's decision to cancel arrear exams for all students except those in the final year, has led to opposition from educationalists and experts. Both former and current professors and Vice chancellors have questioned the move, alleging that it is both unethical and unnecessary.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami stated that after consulting an expert panel and students, the state had decided that those who paid fees for arrear exams are exempt from writing them. In an effort to curb further spread of the pandemic, it was decided that the marks for these exams will be awarded based on the guidelines provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Opposing this decision, former Anna University vice-chancellor E Balagurusamy said that the Government should not be allowed to interfere in academic decisions.

"Universities are highly autonomous bodies and their syndicates, senates and academic councils have all the powers and authority and they can only decide about the conduct of exams and passing of results. Governments have no right in interfering with the academic matters of universities and unilaterally cancel the exams," he said, in a statement on Friday. "It is high time that the Vice Chancellors should wake up and realize their autonomous status and resist any such unethical moves in the interest of the quality of education and image of the universities," he added.

He further pointed out that cancellation of arrear exams would lead to the lowering of academic standards in the state.

"I understand that many students have more than 10 arrears and scored even less than 20% marks in most subjects. How can a university declare these students pass just because they have paid the exam fees? It is absolutely ridiculous. Such an action will not only lower the academic standard of the university but also affect its credibility," he warned.

"It is unimaginable to see a world-class university like Anna University implementing such a lopsided decision. It is very sad that university academic bodies have been made irrelevant," he alleged.

Ramu Manivannan, Head of Department of Politics and Public Administration at Madras University, acknowledges that conducting examinations may create difficulties, but states that they can be overcome.

"A certain criteria being set for qualification and examination is the best step in that direction. In such a situation, allowing the University to decide should have been the norm. Unilateral cancellation of exams takes away the essence of qualification and overrules the process of examination. There are several ways in which exams can be conducted, while avoiding physical presence or mass gathering of students. Some students may have difficulty in access but you can't cancel exams for this. You need to find a solution for it," he says.

Former Madras University professor for Defense and Strategic Studies, Gopal Malviya, meanwhile alleges that the decision could be driven by political ambition.

"This looks to be a decision driven by political ambition. Next year is the state election and the government would like to carve out votes from the youth by seeming sympathetic to their cause," says the former professor. He alleges that the decision was taken in a hurry and that no formal committee was constituted to conduct a micro level study on the effects the cancellation could have or on other efficient ways in which the exams could be conducted. "If this cancellation is adhered, what is the difference between a student who has one arrear and another who has eight? It will be an injustice to students who have worked hard and violates the principle of equality in education."