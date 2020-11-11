ED questions IUML legislator KM Shaji in Plus 2 bribery case

KM Shaji is alleged to have accepted Rs 25 lakh as bribe for allotting a seat to a Class 12 student at a school in Azhikode in 2014.

news Controversy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials quizzed KM Shaji, a legislator of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), for over 12 hours on Tuesday in connection with the Class 12 bribery case. He was quizzed at the ED sub-zonal office at Kallai in Kozhikode district. Shaji, who represents the Azhikode constituency in Kannur, is alleged to have accepted Rs 25 lakh as bribe for allotting a seat to a Class 12 student at a school in Azhikode in 2014.

The ED had registered a case based on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Shaji submitted some documents related to his financial transactions and its status in the past 10 years to the ED, reports The Hindu.

On Monday, Shaji's wife KM Asha was questioned by the ED in the bribery case. During the period, during which he was alleged to have accepted the bribe, Shaji built a three-storey house in Vengeri in Kozhikode, in his wife's name. The ED is reportedly investigating the source of money for building this house.

The ED had earlier also recorded the statements of IUML leaders and school authorities in the bribery case.

On Monday, a vigilance court in Kannur district ordered an inquiry into a petition against Shaji, about possessing unaccountable wealth. The Vigilance Superintendent of Police (SP) has been asked to probe the allegations and submit a report.

The petition reportedly alleges that Shaji possesses four times the amount of money that he could earn as an MLA. It also seeks an explanation on the means with which the MLA owns houses and properties in different districts across the state. Even working as an MLA without salary hasnâ€™t affected his wealth, the petition cited.