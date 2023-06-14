‘ED harassed Senthil Balaji even after he agreed to fully cooperate’: CM Stalin

The CM alleged that the BJP by arresting Senthil Balaji is taking revenge on DMK and is using the Enforcement Directorate for intimidating opposition parties across India.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of harassing the state’s Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji despite the minister’s promise to cooperate with them. He alleged that the Union government had a part to play in this arrest and accused the ED officers for not arresting the minister lawfully.

MK Stalin, in his statement said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking “revenge” on the political forces who stand against it by using the ED. “All the leaders in India know this and this is what is happening in many other states. That is happening here as well. In the name of investigation, it seems that Senthil Balaji was being harassed mentally and physically. They have given stress to the extent of him developing chest pain,” he added.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin in his statement alleged harassment by ED as the cause for Senthil Bajali’s health deterioration. Several DMK ministers, including the CM have assured that the party will take legal action against the ED as they claimed that the arrest is “illegal and unconstitutional” since they didn’t serve the required notice nor informed Senthil Balaji’s relatives about it.

The ED began search operations at Senthil Balaji’s residence in Chennai and at his office located at the Secretariat on Wednesday, June 13. In the early hours of Thursday, the ED arrested the minister on charges of money laundering, following which he complained of chest pain. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Omandurar multi-speciality hospital in Chennai.

Senthil Balaji has been arrested for the case related to the cash-for-job scam which allegedly took place when he was the Transport Minister in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government between 2011 to 2015. Prior to conducting searches in Chennai, the ED in May, conducted an eight-day long search at Senthil Balaji’s residence and at the homes and offices of his supporters and friends.