Economic Survey 2020 quotes Wikipedia as source of data on global banks

The Economic Survey 2019-20 has sourced certain data from Wikipedia, which is not considered as reliable source of information.

Besides Wikipedia, the Survey has also relied on data from other private sources such as Bloomberg, ICRA, CMIE, Indian Institute of Management (Bengaluru), Forbes and the BSE.

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopaedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

Wikipedia has been quoted in the Survey on page 150-151 for a chart on banks in the top 100 which seeks to connect a country's GDP with the number of banks in the global top 100.

The second chart also uses this data for a comparison on the top countries with global banks. The Survey points out that in 2019, when Indian economy was the fifth largest in the world, India's highest ranked bank was ranked a lowly 55 in the global top 100 and was the only bank in that list.

Countries like Sweden and Singapore, which are respectively about one sixth and one eighth the economic size of India, have thrice the number of global banks as India does.

Netizens have pointed out that India's Economic Survey is also powered by Wikipedia, which is edited and created by volunteers. When was the last time a government document relied on Wikipedia, netizens asked.

Other sources from which data have been used include heritage.org, fraserinstitute.org and Ambit Capital.

Data have also been sourced from International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, CIBIL, National Sample Survey Office, Department of Consumer Affairs, United Nations, SIDBI.

The Survey is also marked by quotes from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Rig Veda, Adam Smith's 'An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations', Kautilya's Arthashastra, and Tamil saint and philosopher Thiruvalluvar's treatise The Thirukural.